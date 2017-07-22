Canon took home one of the biggest prizes in the drink industry when it won the title of "World's Best Drink Selection" from Tales of the Cocktail, the world's biggest booze fest held in New Orleans.

Apparently, you don’t have to go far to find the bar with “The World’s Best Drink Selection.” It’s Canon.

In one of the bar industry’s highest honors, this Seattle cocktail den – located on 12th Avenue near Seattle University – was anointed that enviable title Saturday night at the Tales of the Cocktail, the world’s largest booze fest, held every summer in New Orleans.

This marks the second time in five years that Canon has taken home that title. The judges praised the Seattle bar for its innovative cocktails, eclectic drinks menu and for housing one of the world’s largest and rarest collections of spirits, 4,000 bottles and counting, including a Mt. Vernon rye from 1895 and a Valley Forge whiskey from 1906.

“For a small bar with 32 seats, it makes zero business sense to amass such an extensive spirits selection,” said Canon co-owner Andrew Fawcett in a prepared statement. “Canon is a labor of love and our expression of what we think a bar should be. We are tremendously honored and humbled to be recognized by Tales.”

A judging panel, made up of veteran bartenders and spirits critics from around the world, picked Canon over finalists Old Lightning in Los Angeles, The Office in Chicago and ATLAS in Singapore.