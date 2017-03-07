Kale chips are so 2013, right? But even if you think that kale has jumped the shark, I’ve got just the thing to bring you back on board: cannabis kale chips.

Kale provides an element of trendy clean eating; salt and fat provide a satisfying snacky aspect; and cannabis makes these chips extra-enjoyable and fun to share with friends.

Oh, and they’re incredibly easy to make! Provided you have a bunch of kale, some cannabutter and salt, you could be snacking on these babies in less than 20 minutes.

Cannabis kale chips

3–4 servings (see recipe notes)

1 bunch kale (see recipe notes), washed and completely dried

1 Tablespoon cannabutter

Salt, to taste

Optional: Spices or seasonings of your choice

Procedure:

Position a rack in the middle position of your oven. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees Farenheit. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat. Melt the cannabutter. I don’t have a microwave, so the way I do this is to put it in a heat-safe ramekin and pop it in the oven while it preheats; it melts in about a minute. Cut off the stalks from your kale, and tear the leaves into portions that are roughly double the size of a tortilla chip. They’ll shrink considerably in the oven, so make the torn portions a little bigger than you want your finished chips. Scatter the kale on your prepared baking sheet, trying to keep things in a single layer. Drizzle the cannabutter over the leaves. You can add additional (non-cannabis) melted butter or olive oil if you’re not satisfied with the coverage. Now, this step might seem fussy but you’ll be glad you did it. Pick up each portion of kale and use your fingers to massage the cannabutter into each portion. This will ensure even coverage, as well as a crispier/superior finished texture. Sprinkle with salt, to taste. Place the sheet tray into the preheated oven. Bake for 8–10 minutes, or until browned but not burnt. Remove from the oven and place the entire sheet tray on a wire rack to cool. The kale will crisp further as it cools. To keep the kale crispy, store leftovers in a single layer, loosely covered. Don’t store in an airtight container as this will cause them to lose their crunch.

Recipe notes

What’s the dosage? I “dosed” this recipe with 1 teaspoon of cannabutter per serving (3 teaspoons = 1 tablespoon). The strength of your finished product will depend on many factors, including the type of marijuana you used and how you made your cannabutter.

What type of kale should I use? You can use any type of kale for this recipe. I prefer curly kale because you get lots of crunchy bits on the finished chips.

What are some cannabutter alternatives? For this recipe, I actually used cannabis coconut oil. You could use traditional cannabutter or cannabis olive oil as well.

What added spices can I use? On a different batch of these chips (not pictured), I added chili powder and grated parmesan cheese. Both additions were good decisions. Add whatever spices or flavorings you like to these chips; experiment and see what you like best!

