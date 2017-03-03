Try this recipe for cannabis-infused, real whipped cream — the perfect way to top your favorite treat.

Why on earth would you buy a five dollar can of carrageenan and skim milk to substitute for the pure goodness of fresh whipped cream? Sure, an imitation might be healthier, but it’s nothing compared to the magic of the real thing.

A few dirty dishes are nothing to fear in the pursuit of taste. Be like me and get a portable dishwasher, or make the person you’re serving do the washing. The homemade version is almost always better, and with whipped cream, the worst thing that could happen is that you make accidental butter. Real bummer, am I right? Plus, when you add cannabis tincture, you’re sweetening and spiking in one step.

If you like whipped cream (or using a more modernist tool for cooking), a reusable CO2 canister is an excellent device investment. The cartridges are not crazy expensive, and you can literally pour your ingredients in and have fresh whipped cream for days. You can also use a whisk or hand mixer to do the same thing in seconds.

Danizig’s weed whipped cream two ways

1 pint heavy cream (boxed whipping cream is alright but often includes additives)

1 ounce cannabis glycerin tincture*

1 tablespoon maple syrup (optional)

¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

CO2 canister and cartridge or hand mixer

Instructions for the canister: Measure ingredients based on the capacity of your canister into a measuring cup. Stir until combined. Pour into device, charge with two CO2 chargers. Dispense cream at will!

Instructions for a hand mixer: In a large bowl (you want room to work) stir ingredients until mixed. Whip on medium with hand mixer until triple in size. Stop when it’s airy and silky and still has movement, any further and it will begin to harden and make butter. If that’s what you want, roll on!

*Cannabis glycerin tincture

In an oven-safe container double sealed with foil, decarboxylate 3.5 grams of finely ground cannabis at 225 degrees Fahrenheit.

Put cannabis in a mason jar or vacuum-sealed bag, pour over 2 ounces of vegetable glycerin and seal tightly. Place in a water bath at just below boiling for 1 hour. Strain and keep contents in a sterilized container. Stores indefinitely in freezer.

No matter which way you make it, consume within a few days. The canister will keep it airy and fresh; with a tub you may lose some of the volume, but it will still be tasty. Dish on desserts, hot cocoa, pancakes, fruit … anything! I use mine on coffee and to stack with fresh raspberries in a parfait.

THC per serving: 5 mg per 1/8 cup of whipped cream.

This recipe is courtesy of The Fresh Toast, a lifestyle/entertainment site with a side of cannabis. For related recipes, news, lifestyle and pop culture, visit The Fresh Toast.