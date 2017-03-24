Milky mix of vegetables and broth gets a marijuana boost in this make-at-home meal.

The more we study the cannabis plant, the more we learn about how they react to plants and chemicals found elsewhere in nature. Experimenting with ways to make them intersect can produce truly delicious results.

This at-home soup is very much inspired by the milky, bright and sour delight that is Thai Tom Kha soup, one of my favorite things to eat. But it’s a bit more herbaceous and not just from the addition of cannabis.

Lemongrass coconut soup

Serves 4 with leftovers; estimated THC per serving: 7mg

4 cups vegetable broth (mine was homemade, more on that below)

1 cup coconut milk

* ½ ounce infused coconut oil

1 tablespoon mushroom bullion

1 teaspoon turmeric

¼ pound ginger, sliced

5-6 Thai basil leaves

2 birds eye chilis

3 stalks lemongrass, cut into segments

1 cup cherry tomatoes

1 cup diced yam

Half an onion, sliced

1 packet enoki mushrooms

1-2 chopped scallions for garnish

Cilantro chopped for garnish

Red chili flakes for garnish

If you want to make your own broth, you’ll need to start there. I save vegetable scraps from prep that would normally be discarded and place them in a strong zip-lock bag. When it’s time to make my broth, I simply fill up a pot with the scraps, top with water, add salt and some other appropriate seasonings. In one hour, you have a fantastic vegetable broth base that you can use for plenty of yummy things.

Next, heat your broth and add the mushroom bouillon, basil, chilis, lemongrass, turmeric and ginger. Simmer for 20 minutes. Skim three-quarters of the lemongrass and ginger chunks so you won’t be fighting them off in the finished soup. You want some in there to continue to release their magic in your leftovers.

Add onions, coconut milk and infused oil and allow to simmer while stirring to combine. Add yams and cook for 10 minutes. Puncture cherry tomatoes so they cook without bursting and their juices flavor the broth. Dunk in the soup and cook until tomatoes are just wrinkled, roughly 5 minutes.

To serve, stack some mushrooms in the bowl and add a ladle full of the vegetable chunks. Fill up with broth until the mushrooms are covered, but still sticking out. Garnish with chopped cilantro, scallion and red chili flakes.

* Cannabis-infused coconut oil

Decarboxylate 3.5g of finely ground cannabis at 225 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes in a tightly sealed, oven-safe container. Put in lidded mason jar or vacuum-sealed bag with cannabis and four ounces of coconut oil. Heat in water bath just under boiling for at least one hour. Strain and chill to use in recipes.

