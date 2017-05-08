With just a few ingredients, you can be enjoying these marijuana-dosed treats in about 20 minutes.

Do you have almond butter, eggs, sugar and cannabutter on hand? If so, you could be enjoying cannabis-infused almond butter mini cakes in about 20 minutes from now.

These mini cakes have a lot going for them. For one, they’re gluten-free, so if you’re avoiding flour for health or diet, they’re a perfect way to still enjoy cake while avoiding grains. Second, they don’t require too much time: the recipe comes together in less than 10 minutes, and then requires only about 10 more minutes to bake. And third, this recipe is open to substitution. If you don’t have (or don’t like) almond butter, try it with peanut butter or another nut butter of your choosing instead.

Cannabis-infused almond butter mini cakes

Makes 6 mini cakes

2 eggs

4 ounces almond butter

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoons cannabutter, very soft (I used cannabis coconut oil)

Optional added flavorings (if desired): pinch of salt (suggested if the almond butter is unsalted), ¼ teaspoon vanilla extract

Preheat your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Either line 6 cups of a muffin tin with cupcake liners, or grease them heavily with butter or shortening.

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, whisk the eggs until they have doubled in size and become lighter/opaque-looking in color; this can take anywhere from 3–6 minutes.

Pause the mixer; add the almond butter, sugar and cannabutter. Whisk on the lowest speed until just combined and cohesive. If your almond butter is really thick, then switch to the paddle attachment.

Divide the batter evenly between the 6 cups (they’ll be about halfway full).

Bake for 8–12 minutes, or until golden on the edges and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out mostly clean. Remove from the oven, and let cool slightly before turning out onto a wire rack to cool completely.

If desired, garnish with a confectioners’ sugar glaze, icing of your choice, almond slivers or confectioners’ sugar dusted on top.

A note on dosage: I “dosed” this recipe with 1 teaspoon of cannabutter per serving (3 teaspoons = 1 tablespoon). The strength of your finished product will depend on many factors, including the type of marijuana you used and how you made your cannabutter. Adding more cannabutter can affect the texture of your finished mini cakes.

