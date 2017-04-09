Readers rave about chick care, UW DECOD clinic, Fauntleroy flowers, Seattle Symphony, Mock Trial Competition, disappearance of the man bun; rant about chicks as gifts, distracted phone users, narrow restaurant chairs, talking in pool lap lane

RAVE AND RANT Rave to the feed store that takes the sale of chicks seriously, with a minimum five-chick-purchase requirement for the safety of the birds (to keep them warm) and to, hopefully, prevent folks from buying a chick as an Easter gift. Rant to people who purchase chicks as a gift. They’re not toys, they’re living, breathing, delicate creatures with very specific heat, food and handling requirements. Prepare yourself, ask questions and be knowledgeable before the purchase of ANY young animal.

RAVE To the outstanding staff at the University of Washington DECOD Clinic for providing excellent dental care to adults with disabilities. Thank you for your positive, respectful and compassionate care of my adult son.

RANT To the young woman pushing a double-wide stroller, too busy looking at her phone and not aware of her surroundings, who crashed into me, an elderly woman, while I paused to look at a sign while walking the mall for exercise. I was startled at being hit so hard, though luckily I didn’t fall, and she didn’t even pause or look up, walking off with her head down.

RAVE Thanks to the person or people who filled the lovely floral planters at Fauntleroy Way and 35th Avenue Southwest.

RANT To restaurants and coffee shops furnished with armchairs narrower than economy airline seats. People who like to eat might want to patronize your place sometime.

RAVE AND RANT Rave for the wonderful music we’ve enjoyed at the Seattle Symphony as season ticket holders for the past dozen years. Rant to the occasional insertion of political statements and graphics during performances.

RANT To the three ladies who take up an entire pool lane bobbing and talking. The pool can be quite popular and it’s not fair to people who are actually swimming laps to have to share a lane or wait until you’re done talking. Why don’t you hang out at Starbucks instead?

RAVE To the dozens of attorneys and judges who gave their time to advise and judge the regional, district and state YMCA Mock Trial Competition. Everyone was encouraging and nurturing, and offered constructive feedback. Thank you for providing such a challenging and safe environment to our high-school students!

RANT To people who don’t turn off their cellphones during the movie. It’s not just the noise; the light from cellphones is very annoying in a dark theater. When I talk to moviegoers about their annoying behavior, they always have some urgent excuse to be checking their phones every several minutes and ruining my experience.

RAVE For what seems to be the rapid disappearance of the man-bun hairstyle.