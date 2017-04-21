Jenner talks with Diane Sawyer.

“20/20”

Two years after the interview when she announced she was transitioning to female and the last time the world saw her as Bruce, Caitlyn Jenner talks with Diane Sawyer about her life since then and her upcoming memoir “The Secrets of My Life,” scheduled to be released next week. 10 p.m. Friday on KOMO.

Also on Friday

“The Shawshank Redemption,” 1 p.m. (AMC): Marathon showing of the classic 1994 prison drama starring Tim Robbins and Morgan Freeman in the story of the imprisonment and escape of Andy Dufresne, wrongly convicted of murdering his wife; also showing at 4, 7 and 10 p.m. Friday.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race,” 8 p.m. (VH1): Todrick Hall directs the queens in a reality stars musical, with guest judge Meghan Trainor.

“Rosewood,” 8 p.m. (FOX): The investigation into the death of a schoolteacher leads Rosewood and Villa into the world of human trafficking; an insight into Slade’s past is revealed.

“Cesar Millan’s Dog Nation,” 8 p.m. (NGeoWild): Season finale; Cesar and Andre Millan travel to Washington, D.C. to help veterans with their service dogs.

“Andi Mack,” 8:30 p.m. (DISNEY): With the adults on a weekend getaway, Bex gets Andi to host her first-ever dance party at their house.

“Shark Tank,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): A fitness apparel line that caters to women; no-spill, portable wine glasses; slash-proof and water-resistant backpacks; PRX Performance follow-up.

“Craft in America,” 9 p.m. (KCTS): Exploring the creative spirit through the traditions and techniques of American crafts; celebrating the beauty of landscape, featuring Northwest artists Preston Singletary and Catherine Alice Michaelis, among others.

“Purple Rain,” 10 p.m. (VH1): On the one-year anniversary of Prince’s death, his acclaimed starring role in the 1984 musical movie drama with concert sequences.