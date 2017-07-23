Readers rant about cruel disease, loud cars, nasty drivers, loud music at the grocery store. They rave about donated flowers, nice drivers and community parades.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to Alzheimer’s for taking my dad from us forever. Rave to Alzheimer’s research, and a special rave to the hospice employees and volunteers who allowed him to remain at home, surrounded by his loved ones in his final hours.

RANT To law enforcement for not stopping and citing loud, roaring vehicles that are so annoying. They’re illegal but seem to have more of a right to make this awful noise than we do to open a window and enjoy fresh air in reasonable peace and quiet on warm summer evenings.

RAVE To the AIFD (American Institute of Floral Designers), who donated colorful, beautiful and uniquely designed flower arrangements to our nursing and resident senior living community after their recent convention in Seattle. They gave a lot of joy to our residents!

RAVE AND RANT Rave to courteous and kind drivers who allow cyclists space on sides of busy roads, even go above and beyond, stopping for them when it’s not required, smiling as they wave cyclists to go ahead. Rant to drivers who try to sideswipe cyclists, stop in the middle of the road to yell expletives and throw temper tantrums or hold up traffic because they think they need to tell the cyclist to “get off the road” when they aren’t doing anything wrong. Yes, cyclists do make mistakes but drivers do too, yet is intimidation and harassment the answer?

RAVE AND RANT Rave to all the community summer parades. Rant to inconsiderate latecomers who squeeze in front of those who got there early enough to get a good spot, including the pushy woman who sat on my feet!

RANT AND RAVE Rant to the driver of a truck who roared by me on a winding country road when I slowed down and held my hand out, signaling to stop, because of a stray dog in the middle of the road. The driver slammed on the gas pedal and whizzed past my car, narrowly missing the frightened pup. Rave to the pup who eventually found her way home to her searching owners!

RAVE AND RANT Rave to the diversity of interesting products from around the world we see in supermarkets, but rant for the loud music playing all the time. I’d stay longer and investigate more intriguing foodstuffs if it wasn’t for having to listen to songs I liked 30 years ago but am now tired of, and techno-pop. I just want to choose my food in peace, please. Music is the auditory version of painting fast food restaurants in colors that encourage you to eat quickly and leave. How about some quiet hours to shop in?