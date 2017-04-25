They may not look like much, but these marijuana-infused Italian favorites are a real treat.

In non-southern-European families, a big pile of shiny dough balls may not look very appetizing. For us, they’re one of the best parts of any holiday: Struffoli cookies!

It’s true, they don’t look like much. But these flash-fried Italian treats taste delicious, and just about anything covered in honey is going to make your day better. Since honey syrup is an easy way to slip in some cannabis, you can enjoy it with these cookies and save any leftover syrup for tea and other things.

Cannabis-spiked Struffoli cookies

Makes 150 cookies, .5mg of THC per cookie estimated

For the dough:

4 eggs

2¼ cups flour

¼ teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon lemon extract

A few dashes of ginger powder

Citron honey sauce:

½ ounce glycerin or alcohol tincture*

1 cup honey

½ cup citron honey concentrate or tea

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon lemon extract

Oil for frying

Whisk eggs until well mixed. Add extracts and stir. Slowly add flour and mix gently until it comes together to form a ball. Allow to sit aside for 20 minutes.

Before you roll out the dough, heat 1 inch of canola oil in a heavy bottomed pan to 350 degrees Fahrenheit.

Take the dough onto a floured surface and cut into 4-5 chunks; roll gently into 10-inch ropes. Chop off 1-inch chunks and cut those chunks into three pieces. Lightly roll into a messy ball shape.

Fry in batches of 10–15 and drain on paper towels. About halfway through the frying, put the honey and citron syrup into a small saucepan and bring to a simmer. Wrap up the frying.

Put all of the fried dough into a bowl. Once it has simmered and reduced a bit, you can add the tincture and extracts. Pour the hot syrup over the cookies and stir well. Serve in a bowl and eat right away, or keep in an airtight container for 2–3 days.

*Cannabis tincture

In an oven-safe container double-sealed with foil, decarboxylate 3.5 grams of finely ground cannabis at 225 degrees Fahrenheit. Put cannabis in a mason jar or vacuum-sealed bag, pour over 2 ounces of vegetable glycerin and seal tightly.

Place in a water bath at just under boiling for one hour. Strain and keep contents in a sterilized container. Stores indefinitely in freezer.

