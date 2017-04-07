You can whip up this cannabis-infused Tiger Salad at home and have a small taste of something either familiar to you or altogether new.

Legendary Xi’an Famous Foods near where I live in New York City is one of those places that pops up in my social media feeds daily, and it’s both world class and affordable. Mission Chinese is another neighborhood staple, with intense Sichuan and eclectic flavors coming together to make food magic.

These restaurants have one incredible dish in common: Tiger Salad, the catch-all term for salads that use herbs as the main greenery, and it’s a real treat. Though I don’t think I’ll ever make a salad as good as the squad at Xi’an, I know I can reach for a pile of affordable herbs at the local shop and whip up something that reminds me of it.

Putting my own twist on it with a cannabis infused soy-sesame vinaigrette turns it into fuel to party/study/Netflix/heal — however you use cannabis in your life.

Strong and Pungent Cannabis Tiger Salad

Serves 2, 17mg THC estimated

4 stalks Chinese celery

1 bundle cilantro

4 basil leaves

2 scallions

1 birds eye chili

2 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

2 teaspoons superior soy sauce

1 tablespoon sesame oil

1 tablespoon cannabis infused olive oil*

Fried shallot

Black sesame seeds

Wash all of your veggies really well; celery and cilantro in particular can be gritty, so get in there good and let them dry. Remove the tops and root bulb from the celery stalks and chop into 1.5-inch pieces. Put in a large bowl with room to toss.

With cilantro, you’ll do the opposite, removing most of the tougher stems. Leave the tender stems behind — they will be yummy in the mix. Instead of finely chopping cilantro like most applications, give it a rough chop so the leaves aren’t whole but also aren’t in small pieces. Do the same with the basil. Finely chop the scallion and add half to the bowl, reserve half for garnish. Chop the chili last. Keep the seeds if you want them, but chop the pepper finely so it is evenly distributed through the salad.

Mix up your vinaigrette in a bowl, giving it a good whip with a fork to make a loose emulsion. This will mix everything well enough to coat the veggies just right. Add to the bowl with your greens and toss thoroughly. Serve in a bowl topped with more scallions, fried shallots, and sprinkled with black sesame seeds.

*Cannabis infused oil

Decarboxylate 3.5g of finely ground cannabis at 225 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes in a tightly sealed, oven-safe container. Put in lidded mason jar or vacuum sealed bag with cannabis and four ounces of olive oil. Heat in water bath just under boiling for at least 1 hour. Strain and chill to use in recipes.

