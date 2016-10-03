Dear Carolyn

Adapted from a recent online discussion.

DEAR CAROLYN: I’m in my mid-40s and just found out a few weeks ago that I’m adopted. My adoptive mother has destroyed all of my court records and thinks I’m being histrionic; I’m not allowed to feel angry by this withholding of information. I’ve started taking the steps to find my birthparents. I’ve also got my eye on a nice therapist to spend a little time chatting.

How do I get to the forgiveness part of this scenario when every day it seems I learn something new that I’ve been lied to about? Maybe it’s still too fresh, but I think I’m going to be camped out in Anger for a while.

— Forgiveness

DEAR FORGIVENESS: To borrow from Mr. Incredible, you’ll get there when you get there.

It can be scary and uncomfortable to spend time in an unwelcome emotional place — anger, grief, uncertainty, fear — but pushing these feelings away in a scramble to feel OK again comes with its own risk, mainly that they’ll stick around below the surface somewhere. Better to just let the feelings emerge as the truth does, and deal with them as they come.

To avoid doing something you regret, feel whatever comes but don’t act on it right away. Tell your adoptive mother you’re not ready to talk about it, for example, and save your talking for the nice therapist. Gather information but don’t send any letters to birth relatives yet. Adjust to your new information first.

And, of course, streamline other parts of your life. Immersion in tough feelings — while rethinking your entire foundation — is exhausting, so give yourself breaks. Extra sleep, walks, healthful food, liberal delegation of chores. Whatever your circumstances permit.

Some people do get stuck in their anger (something else for the therapist). More likely, though, you will just notice one day that you’re actually used to this new information, living a new normal — and that’s when the ideas of acceptance and forgiveness get their turn in the sun.

DEAR CAROLYN: Do you have any advice on how to care for yourself if you’re an extrovert? I’m a grad student. Last semester, I went a little crazy during exams after several long days in the library where my only human interaction was paying the cashier for coffee. To combat that this semester, I wanted to plan things with my friends (also classmates) during exams. The problem is, they immediately shoot things down, saying they’re going to need to recharge.

I just want someone to get dinner with. Is it jerky to say occasionally, “Can I please take 30 minutes of your recharging time so we can get pizza?”

– Extrovert

DEAR EXTROVERT: There’s nothing jerky about inviting friends to pizza. There are jerk tendencies at play, though, if you think they owe you a “yes.”

Your and your friends’ needs aren’t a unit you can “balance”; they aren’t collective needs. There are only individual ones, and each of you needs to recognize and meet your own needs independently.

That’s tougher for you because companionship requires other people, and solitude is a one-person job. But you have a campus! Scout out places to mingle when your friends go underground. Use your nature to reach new people versus trying to change the old ones.