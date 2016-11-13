The right cut

You know how hard cheese is to cut, right? Knives don’t work well, cheap wire cheese cutters break and the good one is probably missing. Just use a 12-inch or so piece of unflavored dental floss and slice away.

epicurious.com

Sparkling white

Want to spiff up your walls fast? Try using white toothpaste instead of Spackle to fill small holes left by nails and screws.

Southern Living

All about the sole

Shopping for shoes during your first rainy season in the Pacific Northwest? Be sure to check the soles. They should feel rubbery and slightly sticky for the best traction. If they feel slick and hard, they will not hold up in this weather.

Compiled by Christine Clarridge

Have a favorite hack to share? Email cclarridge@seattletimes.com