Today, Friday Jan. 13, will be considered unlucky by many people.

The origin of Friday the 13th, like the day itself, is suspicious. In many cultures, both Friday and the number 13 are considered unlucky. There’s no concrete origin or history as to why the day is considered so cursed, but there are a few hints.

Superstition of this day date back to biblical times, with Jesus’ crucifixion on a Friday and 13 people at the Last Supper the night before. Others believe that because 13 immediately follows the complete number 12 that it may be unlucky. There is even a term for the fear of Friday the 13th, friggatriskaidekaphobia.

Statistics show that the probability of something bad happening on Friday the 13th is no higher than any other day of the year. But because thousands of friggatriskaidekaphobiacs avoid work and travel on this day, millions of dollars are lost every Friday the 13th.

Here are 13 of the most unlucky events to occur on Friday the 13th: