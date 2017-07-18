Another month, another wave of new bar openings around Seattle and on the Eastside, including Civility & Unrest in Bellevue. Also, Salt & Straw is doing an ice cream with Redhook.

Civility and Unrest, the “modern speakeasy”-inspired cocktail den inside the W Hotel in Bellevue, comes from Seattle chef Jason Wilson. The front is more of a whiskey bar while the back room focuses on the fancy, mixology stuff. The back bar currently is open only on Fridays and Saturdays, though that will change soon. Reservations will soon be accepted for that back room.

Maelstrom Brewing opens in the Totem Lake area in Kirkland with a tasting room and patio that can seat 52. The couple Katherine and Scott Vanderheiden are still brewing to fill out the 18-tap lineup and so far have a porter, Kolsch, pale ale, IPA and Belgian wit and two local ciders.

Standard Brewing, the popular microbrew in the Central District, now has a bar. (It had just a tasting room and patio area before.) Just beer for now. But the 50-seat bar will have cocktails and food at some point in August. Dogs and minors are no longer allowed, since Standard Brewing will serve hard liquor and food. The guys running this come with an impressive background in the local cocktail scene. Justin Gerardy built a strong cocktail program at Vito’s on First Hill, before he was a brewer. He hired talented bar man Connor O’Brien of Sun Liquor and Rumba to manage his bar. But Gerardy said he’s aiming more for a neighborhood hangout than a fancy cocktail den. Until the kitchen opens, you can bring your own food; the closest and best option is Wood Shop BBQ across the street.

Bar Abajo sits in the former Pintxo space in Belltown. The Pintxo owners have moved their restaurant into a bigger space on Fourth Avenue, but they kept the old spot, rebranding it as Bar Abajo and streamlining to a “gins & tins” menu — mostly cheeses, charcuteries and tin snacks such as octopus and sardines. Drinks are mostly Spanish-style gin-and-tonic cocktails. Across the street sits Neon Boots, the new bar with the old Belltown vibe, kinda pseudo-divey done in a pink color scheme. The bar owners described it as a “set and setting for an otherworldly and hallucinogenic fever dream of the desert.” Uh, what?

Hill City Tap House & Bottle Shop opens in hip Hillman City, next to Emma’s BBQ on the main drag, boasting 24 beers on tap with growlers to go, like Chuck’s Hop Shop. The place has been packed with parents bringing their kids and dogs to the patio and to the children’s play area in the shop.

Dead Line is nothing if not ambitious, a cocktail bar that opened next to Damn the Weather, the best cocktail bar in Pioneer Square. Dead Line has a front and a second bar upstairs in the back. There’s also a private bar room that can be rented out. Food is South-American-inspired.

Eden, a 12,000-square-foot sports bar located near Safeco Field, morphs into a nightclub on the weekend. Food comes from the Italian restaurant Daddy’s G. Both places are under the same roof.

The Hawks Nest expanded with a second sports bar in Alki Beach and did some extensive remodeling in that space, the West Seattle blog reports.

Nectar Lounge announced it has revamped its mezzanine “with a full bar and wooden booths, a covered outdoor patio with a fire-pit, and a brand new sound booth, in addition to new state-of-the-art sound and lighting systems.”

Update on some delayed openings: Food will be available starting Wednesday (July 19) at Beer Star in White center, the ambitious beer project from the folks behind some of the Seattle’s biggest bars (Rhein Haus, Bastille and Poquitos). Located inside Beer Star, Li’l Woody’s opens on Wednesday, July 19, and the Chinese restaurant CTO opens that weekend with a limited menu. Henry’s Tavern will open in Lincoln Square in Bellevue in early September, while its planned opening on the Amazon campus will come in late September. Redhook Brewery will now open its Capitol Hill brewpub, Redhook Brewlab, on Aug. 17. Look for an ice cream developed in collaboration with the cult Salt & Straw when the brewpub debuts. The two places will be tenants in the Pike Motorworks Building at 714 E. Pike St., though the ice cream spot won’t open till winter.

