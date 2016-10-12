NEW YORK (AP) — Zayn Malik has a new gig, joining his girlfriend Gigi Hadid in the fashion world with a capsule collection of his own under the tutelage of Donatella Versace.

The former One Directioner with hits of his own as a solo artist will debut his Zayn X Versus capsule collection for men and women in May. He’ll also appear in the Versus label’s next two ad campaigns, starting in February.

Versace said Malik’s fan base around the world will help generate buzz for the clothes. As for Malik, he said in a statement:

“I’ve always wanted to design clothes. … I know we’ll create something amazing.”