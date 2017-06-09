TV Picks for June 9, 2017, include “Expedition Unknown,” “Catastrophe,’ “Real Time with Bill Maher” and “Dark Matter.”

“Expedition Unknown: Hunt For The Yeti”

After encountering suspected evidence of the Yeti while trekking the Himalayan peaks many years ago, adventurer Josh Gates returns to the mountain range in search of the truth behind the legend. Using the latest stealth photo and video gadgets, Gates’ quest takes him from the hidden caves of Nepal’s backcountry and the slopes near the Everest base camp to Bhutan’s mountainside monasteries and isolated forests, joining researchers, historians, mountaineers and local experts as he investigates Yeti sightings in hopes of finding the mysterious creature; 8 p.m. Friday on the Travel Channel.

Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com

Also on Friday

“Dark Matter,” 8 p.m. (SYFY): Season premiere, continuing the story of crew on a derelict spaceship awakened from stasis with no memory of who they are and how they got onto the there; in the aftermath of the explosion, the Raza crew fights to survive.

“The Originals,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): When Freya learns the Hollow is using a magical totem to fuel her power, she enlists Rebekah and Klaus to locate and destroy it; the Hollow puts Kol at odds with his siblings.

“Dirty Dancing,” 8 p.m. (CMT): If the recent remake put you in the mood, here’s the original 1987 movie with Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze, the story of a doctor’s teenage daughter who gets slinky with the dance teacher at a Catskills resort in the summer of 1963; repeats at 10:30 p.m.

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, “ 9 p.m. (FOOD): Guy Fieri travels across America, in this episode, Mick Fleetwood’s joint serves the rocker’s mom’s favorite chicken; a Hawaiian-Thai food truck stuffs their wings and fries their ribs; a twist on chicken and waffles.

“Catastrophe,” 10 p.m. (LIFETIME): Series premiere; an American man and an Irish woman struggle to build a relationship as they fall in love in London and she discovers that she’s pregnant.

“Real Time With Bill Maher,” 10 p.m. (HBO): Guests academic Michael Eric Dyson; musician and actor Ice Cube; journalist David Gregory; former Fla. Rep. David Jolly; activist Symone Sanders.

“Wynonna Earp,” 10 p.m. (SYFY): Season two premiere, Wyatt Earp’s heir as a demon protector, tasked with taking out the souls of criminals who were taken down by her great-grandfather.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” 11:35 p.m. (KIRO): Comic Jim Gaffigan; actress Anna Chlumsky; comic Louie Anderson.