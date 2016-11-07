Wonder Woman Gal Gadot is set to become a mom — again.
The 31-year-old actress announced her pregnancy on Instagram with a selfie of her and husband Yaron Versano making a heart shape with their hands on Gadot’s stomach. She added in the caption, “So excited to share this wonder with you… #mommyforthesecondtime.”
Gadot and Versano also have a daughter, Alma, born in 2011.
Gadot made her debut as Wonder Woman in “Batman v. Superman” earlier this year. She’ll reprise the role in next year’s stand-alone “Wonder Woman” film.
