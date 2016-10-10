NEW YORK (AP) — Three films in this year’s New York Film Festival certainly qualify Kristen Stewart as a workaholic, but the actress doesn’t think that’s such a bad thing.

“Oh yeah, I’m totally addicted, man… I get super obsessed with stuff, you know, and which is to a fault. But it’s served me well,” said Stewart.

Since the “Twilight” franchise, the actress has quietly amassed an impressive body of work, including a trio of very different films at this year’s festival. She’s already premiered “Certain Women,” directed by Kelly Reichardt, the festival is screening Olivier Assayas’s “Personal Shopper,” and Stewart will walk the red carpet again for Ang Lee’s “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” on Friday.

With a diverse set of roles since portraying Bella in the “Twilight” series, Stewart doesn’t feel her evolution was intentional and says she just got lucky.

“Honestly, it was not like a tactical approach, you know what I mean? I’ve always known that if I have a certain dynamic with someone or conversation, it’s either leading to productivity or not,” Stewart said.

Besides acting, Stewart wants to direct, too, and working with Lee and Reichardt gave her a unique perspective, especially since the two take a completely different approach to directing a film.

“I think they are both absolute geniuses when it comes to being composed, and when it comes to being aware of something that we’re not aware of. They see the invisible and they capture it, and that’s what I would like to do while making movies,” Stewart said.

But Stewart leans toward Reichardt’s style.

“Seeing Kelly steel-train her way through a movie that seems so natural, but is so deliberate… It makes me want to work now, like start working, now,” Stewart said.

“Certain Women” will be in select theaters on Friday, while “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” kicks off on Nov. 11. “Personal Shopper,” in which Stewart plays a personal shopper for celebrities, isn’t available in theaters until next year.

As for her own celebrity, Stewart doesn’t see herself as an insider. “I’m so famous,” Stewart joked before saying, “I don’t even know what that means.”

