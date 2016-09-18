LOS ANGELES (AP) — What do computer hackers, the divisive U.S. presidential campaign and racial tensions have to do with the Emmys?

Maybe a lot, if TV academy voters favored shows plugged into modern anxiety when they cast ballots for Sunday’s Emmy Awards . The ceremony airs at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC with host Jimmy Kimmel.

Golden Globe-winning “Mr. Robot,” a conspiracy thriller about a troubled hacker, is vying for the top drama series award and best actor honors for star Rami Malek. It faces defending champion “Game of Thrones.”

Biting political satire “Veep” is seeking its second consecutive best comedy series award, with the edgy sitcom “black-ish” among its competitors.