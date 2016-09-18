LOS ANGELES (AP) — What do computer hackers, the divisive U.S. presidential campaign and racial tensions have to do with the Emmys?
Maybe a lot, if TV academy voters favored shows plugged into modern anxiety when they cast ballots for Sunday’s Emmy Awards . The ceremony airs at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC with host Jimmy Kimmel.
Golden Globe-winning “Mr. Robot,” a conspiracy thriller about a troubled hacker, is vying for the top drama series award and best actor honors for star Rami Malek. It faces defending champion “Game of Thrones.”
Biting political satire “Veep” is seeking its second consecutive best comedy series award, with the edgy sitcom “black-ish” among its competitors.
Most Read Stories
- Garfield football team takes knee during national anthem prior to game Friday night WATCH
- Seattle gets zapped, again, in bike-share boondoggle | Danny Westneat
- Jimmy Fallon faces social media backlash after Trump interview
- Pope Francis and divorce | Ross Douthat / Syndicated columnist
- Seattle becomes No. 1 U.S. market for Chinese homebuyers
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.