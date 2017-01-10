Monopoly is asking fans of the board game to vote on the next generation of tokens.

Will the shoe get kicked to the curb? Will the thimble survive? Can Scottie make the cut?

These questions and more are waiting for you, fans of the classic board game Monopoly, to decide.

Hasbro, the current maker of the real estate game, is asking fans around the world to vote between now and Jan. 31 on the next generation of tokens.

The game, which was originally conceived as an antidote to pervasive capitalism, was first published in its current form by Parker Brothers during the Great Depression. Although there are only eight tokens included in each game, those tokens have changed over time. Some, though, such as the thimble, top hat, race car and boot were in the original board game and have survived the test of time. So far.

The vote, which Hasbro is calling the “Monopoly Token Madness Vote,” asks folks to select eight favorites from a collection of more than 50 that includes the current pieces and new offerings such as emojis, roosters, a rubber ducky, a bicycle and a T-Rex.

This isn’t the first time the company has sought public input on tokens, according to CNBC. Four years ago, the company held a “Save Your Token” vote to determine which token would be replaced. As a result, the iron was ousted and a feline sauntered in.

The “Monopoly Token Madness Vote” begins today, Jan. 10, and runs through Jan. 31. To vote, click here.