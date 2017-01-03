NEW YORK (AP) — Sean Hannity interviews WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange tonight on “Hannity.”
During the hour, Assange insists the Russian government was not his source for the hacked emails he released from the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.
In the interview, Assange argues that the Obama administration has pushed the narrative of Russia meddling in the U.S. election to delegitimize President-elect Donald Trump.
“Hannity” airs at 10 p.m. EST on Fox News Channel.
Most Read Stories
- 2 firetrucks collide, sending 8 firefighters to hospital, damaging Seattle storefront VIEW
- What the national media are saying about Russell Wilson and 'struggling' Seahawks heading into NFL playoffs
- Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run near Green Lake
- Huskies expected to be hit hard by early departures for NFL draft
- Snatching health from millions | Paul Krugman / Syndicated columnist
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.