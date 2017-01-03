The singer and CNN host had NYE moments that will be hard to live down.

2016 is over, but many people are still buzzing about New Year’s Eve when Don Lemon and Mariah Carey had the worst (or best) nights of their lives, depending on your perspective.

In case you’ve been in hiding, Carey infamously added her name to the list of lip sync disasters when her ear piece failed or she was nefariously sabotaged by Dick Clark productions.

Don Lemon made CNN’s New Year’s Eve celebration memorable by downing shots of tequila and getting his ear pierced. Yes, his ear pierced. “Yeah, I’m lit. Who cares?” he said. Indeed.

As you ease back into your post-holiday routine, relive these NYE moments and take our poll.