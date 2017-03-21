A new mystery series premiering on KCPQ is set in a small Southern town and touches on contemporary issues of racial tension and police violence.

“Shots Fired”

A 10-episode topical mystery series premieres, in which Department of Justice investigators lead an inquiry into two shootings in a North Carolina town. A black police officer’s killing of an unarmed white college student might be connected with the murder of a black teen, and some of the state’s most powerful people appear to be involved in a cover-up. 8 p.m. Wednesday on KCPQ.

Also on Wednesday

“Underground,” 7 p.m. (WGNASD): Unbearable complications threaten to break both Ernestine and Rosalee’s will to live; followed by public-service announcements by the National Domestic Violence Hotline and National Suicide Prevention Lifeline for viewers who may be dealing with these issues; episode repeats at 8, 9 and 10 p.m. Wednesday.

“Arrow,” 8 p.m. (KSTW): Prometheus attempts to break Oliver; Anatoly worries about Oliver’s increasingly violent tendencies.

“Survivor,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): A dramatic twist in the game sends shock waves through the tribes; the castaways face a classic immunity challenge.

“Empire,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): When Lucious announces his new project, Cookie vows to dethrone him; Jamal befriends a fellow musician in rehab; Hakeem and Tiana fight Nessa for a spot in the music showcase.

“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,” 9 p.m. (KING): An investigation hits a nerve with Benson when a suspect claims his genetic makeup causes him to commit rape.

“Designated Survivor,” 10 p.m. (KOMO): An investigative journalist shocks the White House with classified information; Hannah discovers a connection between MacLeish and the conspiracy.

“Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders,” 10 p.m. (KIRO): International Response Team investigates the apparent suicide of an American in Colombia.

“The Comedy Jam,” 10 p.m. (COMEDY): Premiere of new series with actors and comics on stage talking about their favorite song, then performing that song backed by a live band.