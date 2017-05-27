A double-episode premiere kicks off a new season of comedian Jerrod Carmichael’s NBC family sitcom.
“The Carmichael Show”
Season three premiere of the sitcom, a fictional version of comedian Jerrod Carmichael’s family, set in Charlotte, North Carolina, with two new half-hour episodes. Maxine and Jerrod find themselves in disagreement over a friend’s social-media post about sexual assault, prompting a family debate about consent, 9 p.m.; and Jerrod gets into a fight with a soldier in front of Joe and Bobby, and Joe’s desire to make it up to the soldier tests the limits of what it means to support the troops, 9:30 p.m. Wednesday on KING.
Madeline Mckenzie: mmckenzie@seattletimes.com
Also on Wednesday
“Little Big Shots,” 8 p.m. (KING): With host Steve Harvey, kids include an 8-year-old newscaster; a 7-year-old stand-up comedian; a boy band from Mexico; an aerial acrobat from Moscow; and two most accomplished young pingpong players.
“Master Chef,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Season 13 premiere; America’s best home cooks travel to Los Angeles to compete in a challenge, facing off against each other to earn a place in the top 20.
“Big Star Little Star,” 9 p.m. (USA): Series premiere; game show pits three celebrities and their kids against one another to win money for their favorite charities.
“The F Word With Gordon Ramsay,” 9 p.m. (KCPQ): Series premiere; Ramsay hosts cooking demos, and teams of families and friends compete to impress the notoriously foulmouthed chef, other celebrities and dinner guests.
“The Real Housewives of New York City,” 8 p.m. (BRAVO): Two back-to-back new episodes.
“Fargo,” 10 p.m. (FX): Gloria tries to work around the system; Nikki finds herself in a familiar place; Varga comes up with an alternative plan; Emmit goes to dinner.
“Food: Delicious Science,” 10 p.m. (KCPQ): Series finale; how the hidden chemistry of food keeps bodies fit and healthy.
