“The Real Housewives of New York City”

The hit reality-TV franchise, New York City edition, premieres its ninth season with stories of several confident women. Luann tells Dorinda about her wedding plans; Bethenny and her real-estate-agent friend seek to sell the apartment; Carole makes changes to her living situation; Luann confronts Ramona about her meddling. 9 p.m. Wednesday on Bravo.

Also on Wednesday

“Underground,” 7 p.m. (WGNA): In episode six of a 10-episode anthology on slaves in the 1850s who escape via the Underground Railroad, Cato tempts fate and Ernestine takes on a new apprentice; repeats at 8:04, 9:08 and 10:12 p.m.

“Survivor,” 8 p.m. (KIRO): A castaway is left on Exile Island after a tribe switch, and then gets a surprise visit.

“The Zoo: Bronx-Sized,” 8 p.m. (Animal Planet): Series premiere; Bronx Zoo vets handle everything from the breeding and feeding of buffalo, to sea lions, gazelle and crocodiles.

“Shots Fired,” 8 p.m. (KCPQ): Ashe and Preston embark on a manhunt for the only two witnesses in Joey Campbell’s case; Pastor Janae urges Gov. Eamons to do more for poor communities in Gate Station.

“Modern Family,” 9 p.m. (KOMO): Phil gets the Dunphy clan to show up in costume for Frank’s Roaring ’20s-themed wedding; Cam stands up to his sister, Pam.

“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit,” 9 p.m. (KING): A man under investigation for rape and murder threatens to expose the secrets of those who are working on the case.

“Secrets of the Dead,” 10 p.m. (KCTS): New evidence suggests that many of Leonardo da Vinci’s ideas can be traced to others as far back as 1,700 years.

“Archer,” 10 p.m. (FXX): Season-eight premiere; Archer tries to find out who killed his partner but accidentally gets in bed with a notorious L.A. crime boss.