Whether you call it the “alpha male handshake” or the “yank and pull,” President Donald Trump’s handshake has grabbed the world’s attention.

Trump had yet another strange handshake with a world leader when he met with newly-elected French president Emmanuel Macron on Thursday morning.

Trump has been known to pull people close to him while shaking hands, but Macron seemed prepared. Trump and Macron tightly gripped each other’s hands, with Trump’s knuckles turning white. Macron continued to shake Trump’s hand even as Trump seemed ready to let go.

That's Canada & now France wins on the Trump handshake shakedown https://t.co/AAykUtkc0A — Paul Horsman (@thenetzerohero) May 25, 2017

Trump’s characteristic handshake style was noted as early as his victory speech, when he shook hands with Vice President Mike Pence. Later in January, when Neil Gorsuch was nominated to the Supreme Court, Trump yanked his arm multiple times during their handshake.

In February, the 19-second handshake between Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also made headlines. After Trump yanked and patted his hand, Abe appeared to roll his eyes.

After the Abe handshake, anticipation for Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s visit was high. When Trudeau first met Trump at the White House, he put his hand on his shoulder and gave him a firm handshake, preventing the normal yank. In the Oval Office, a candid photo captured a hesitant expression on Trudeau’s face, which quickly became an Internet meme.

“My people said you’d like this." pic.twitter.com/7kNAUsZlPV — Lauren Strapagiel (@laurenstrapa) February 13, 2017

Earlier this week, Tajikistan’s president Emomali Rahmon was also prepared for Trump’s game of tug-of-war. Rahmon was the one yanking Trump’s arm, and Trump stepped away when the handshake was over.

Perhaps Trump, the self-described germaphobe, will soon do away with handshakes altogether.