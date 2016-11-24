Ready to relax after a hectic day? Chill out with "Scrooged," "Love Actually" and more festive treats.

The food has been eaten, so get those decorations up and welcome the season. To help you get in a festive mood, here are five holiday movies and specials to watch again (or discover for the first time) on Netflix:

“Love Actually” – In a Seattle Times reader poll a few years back, I was amazed at how much people love Richard Curtis’ 2003 romantic comedy that weaves together several stories set at Christmastime. The huge cast features Hugh Grant, Laura Linney, Colin Firth, Alan Rickman, Bill Nighy, Emma Thompson, Liam Neeson, Rowan Atkinson, Andrew Lincoln and Martin Freeman.

“Pee Wee’s Christmas” – A nontraditional favorite, this 1988 TV special has it all. There’s Paul Reubens’ quirky man-child, a kitschy list of guest stars (Whoopi Goldberg, Grace Jones, k.d. lang, the Del Rubio triplets, Cher, Oprah) and a kick-butt opening number featuring a chorus of Marines (!)

“Scrooged” – Bill Murray plays a nasty television executive who produces a Christmas special called “The Night the Reindeer Died” in this 1988 comic update of “A Christmas Carol.”

“A Very Murray Christmas” – Murray, again! The comedian’s 2015 special is set backstage as Murray and crew prepare for a holiday show and worry that no one will show up. It also features Paul Shaffer, Michael Cera, George Clooney, Amy Poehler, Chris Rock and Maya Rudolph. Like Murray himself, it’s laid-back, quirky and fun.

“White Christmas” – Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye and Rosemary Clooney croon Irving Berlin’s score in this 1954 tale of army buddies at a winter resort. Classic, musical entertainment.

