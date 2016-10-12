Warning: Videos contain strong language.

You might as well laugh, for a minute anyway.

On Monday’s “Full Frontal With Samantha Bee,” the comedian weighed in on the latest presidential election scandal. In the segment, Bee plays the now-famous tape of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaking on a bus about how, as a star, he’s able to get away with anything, including grabbing women’s crotches.

“Trump was literally explaining a time-tested strategy for sexual assault,” Bee said. “ In fact, take a Tic Tac and grab them by the p—- is the closest thing to a plan Donald Trump has described this entire election.”

Bee goes on to lambast Trump and Billy Bush, who was suspended from his job on the “Today” show, for what she described as a nearly textbook display of how to create a hostile work training environment and said it must be hard to get through the day without using one of 28 words — which she impressively names — describing female genitalia.

Watch the videos below: