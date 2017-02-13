Whitney Houston died 5 years ago on Feb. 11.

The stars — they’re just like us. They like to dance around the kitchen and use kitchenware as microphones. That’s what singer Ciara does in a video she posted over the weekend. The pregnant singer is seen dancing and lip-syncing to Whitney Houston’s version of Chaka Khan’s “I’m Every Woman.” Houston, who died 5 years ago Feb. 11., was also pregnant when she filmed the music video to “I’m Every Woman.”

It turns out this was a professional endeavor. The singer’s choreography was by Galen Hooks and Tim Milgram filmed the video. Ciara’s son Future Zahir and husband, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, also make appearances.