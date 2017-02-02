The staff at Bad Lip Reading, who told us what people were really thinking at the inauguration, launched their newest release on Wednesday, just in time for Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots.
In the dubbed footage, Pittsburgh Steelers’ offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert says he’s more “Jungian than Freudian”; a Cardinals’ coach yells, “You never felt the wind on your bare skin”; and our own Seahawks’ cornerback Richard Sherman says, “The wicked Sherpa is deaf.”
And Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady exclaims about his winning strategy, “This wall is magical. You can’t touch me!”
He also accuses his teammates of stealing during a huddle. “Somebody took the nickels out of my dang locker. You hear what I said? Every one of you guys is now a suspect, OK? Smurfs.’ “
It’s all in good fun. The video has already been viewed over 2.5 million times.
