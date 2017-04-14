The "Star Wars" actor takes on a surprising role.

Watch this take on “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” created by the people behind the Bad Lip Reading series of videos. Listen carefully to see if you recognize the voice of Hans Solo.

No, it’s not Harrison Ford.

It’s Luke Skywalker! By that, I mean, it’s Mark Hamill, the guy who played Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars trilogy.

The viral video, which as of this week had been viewed more than 4 million times, is tickling the fancy of fans.

“I knew Mark Hamill was good at voice acting, but didn’t know he was this good,” the top rated comment on the video reads.

“Props to Mark Hamill!” wrote another. “He was spot on as an older Han Solo. Dude has some serious vocal skills!”

The mini movie ends with a touching tribute to the late Carrie Fisher, who famously played Princess Leia Organa, and thanks expressed to Hamill and actor Jessica DiCicco who speaks Leia’s lines.

In the Bad Lip Reading videos, the creators take scenes from sports events, movies, music videos, TV shows, turn off the audio and then dub in made-up lines that appear to match what the speakers are saying. Except, that what they are saying makes no sense at all and is, therefore, sometimes quite amusing.