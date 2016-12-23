The "Star Wars" favorite puts his own spin on the holiday classic.

If you’re not in the Christmas mood yet, here’s Chewbacca to push you over the edge.

The “Star Wars” favorite puts his own spin on the holiday classic in this video made by the parody YouTube channel How It Should Have Ended. Chewy is seen uttering the lyrics, as only he can, over scenes from the “Star Wars” films (“This is ridiculous!”). The audio part was actually made in 1999 and has been making reappearances since. And if you need more “Star Wars,” you can always go see “Rogue One” again.