BuzzFeed video looks back at milestones for the Greatest Generation, the Silent Generation, Baby Boomers, Generation X, Millennials and Generation Z.

Most of us have heard how brave the Greatest Generation was, how revolutionary the baby boomers were, and how multicultural millennials are. Buzzfeed’s latest video offers insight into what makes American generations similar and different.

In a 10-minute video, Buzzfeed compares the seven living generations: the Greatest Generation (1901-1927), the Silent Generation (1928-1945), baby boomers (1946-1964), Generation X (1965-1980), millennials (1981-1997) and Generation Z (1998-2010).

The video presents research on each generation’s views on politics, war, sexuality, gender equality, the economy and more.

It also shares predictions about Generation Alpha, also known as Next Gen and Gen Tech, born between 2011 and 2025.

“In the end, your generation does not ultimately define you, but how you interpret your unique place within it.”