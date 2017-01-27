Super Bowl LI: Avocados, Skittles, Doritos and dogs take center stage in these 2017 spots.

Just when you began to look forward to Super Bowl LI and the accompanying ads, which this year reportedly cost $5 million for a 30-second spot — as a reprieve from life’s worries, events conspire to bring you the “Guacamole” commercial.

The ad, starring Jon Lovitz, is a general promotion for “avocados from Mexico” and is a hypnotic vernal number that urges “hipsters” to eat avocado toast, guacamole and other green buttery goodness. Earlier this week, President Trump proposed a border tax on Mexican imports, which could affect the price of avocados.

OK, never mind that one. How about this instead? It features Doritos and dogs! You know those adorable, fluffy, canine creatures that are loved by anyone with a soul. Dogs loving Doritos! Dorrito-loving dogs! And if you don’t coo over this one, let’s face it, (according to BuzzFeed) you’re a MONSTER!

Now here’s one that is actually hilarious, except maybe to Patriots’ fans. The ad for Amazon and its voice-activated personal assistant, features actor Alec Baldwin and former football great Dan Marino planning a Super Bowl Party. In addition to cheerleaders, the two decide a good party needs a “snack stadium” and among the snacks will be tiny football-shaped cheese delights.

Unfortunately, the brie used is too soft to hold its shape, and Baldwin orders 60 wheels of a hard cheese, Pecorino. “There will be no soft footballs this year. Not on my watch,” says Baldwin, a reference to deflategate.

To round out our little commercial taste test, here’s one from Skittles that’s pretty amusing. A teenage boy stands outside a suburban house in the dark, trying to get a girl’s attention by throwing pieces of the rainbow-colored candy at her window. He throws the candy and says the girl’s name over and over while she — and then everybody else in her house, including her parents, grandmother, a burglar and a cop — take turns catching them in their mouths.

The Super Bowl airs Feb. 5 on Fox.