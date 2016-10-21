Cher and "Late Late Show" host James Corden updated Sonny and Cher's classic "I Got You Babe" to "I Got You Bae."
On Thursday night, Cher and “Late Late Show” host James Corden updated Sonny and Cher’s classic “I Got You Babe” to make it just a little more relateable to millennials. “I Got You Bae” features lyrics such as:
“They say we’re young, and we don’t know how to find love without using your phone/Well I don’t know if all that’s true cause you swiped me and, baby, I swiped you/Bae, I got you Bae”
“When I watch porn when I’m all alone, I’ll delete the history before you come home/And when we fight, and I get my revenge, I’ll post a picture with me and my ex-boyfriend”
“I got you to Netflix and chill/And I got you covered cause I take the pill”
Most Read Stories
- 2,000 Seattle teachers wear ‘Black Lives Matter’ shirts to class VIEW
- The great debate: Did Trump say ‘bigly’ or ‘big league’? (Poll) WATCH
- Seahawks Richard Sherman thinks NFL intentionally edited highlight video of Atlanta's final play WATCH
- Port Angeles woman accused of sexual contact with boy, dog
- Trump mocks critics: I'll accept election results — if I win WATCH
Watch as Corden, dressed as Cher, duets with the superstar.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.