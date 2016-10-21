Cher and "Late Late Show" host James Corden updated Sonny and Cher's classic "I Got You Babe" to "I Got You Bae."

On Thursday night, Cher and “Late Late Show” host James Corden updated Sonny and Cher’s classic “I Got You Babe” to make it just a little more relateable to millennials. “I Got You Bae” features lyrics such as:

“They say we’re young, and we don’t know how to find love without using your phone/Well I don’t know if all that’s true cause you swiped me and, baby, I swiped you/Bae, I got you Bae”

“When I watch porn when I’m all alone, I’ll delete the history before you come home/And when we fight, and I get my revenge, I’ll post a picture with me and my ex-boyfriend”

“I got you to Netflix and chill/And I got you covered cause I take the pill”

Watch as Corden, dressed as Cher, duets with the superstar.