Seattle's Amanda Knox appeared on Good Morning America to talk Netflix documentary "Amanda Knox."

Amanda Knox appeared on Good Morning America Thursday to talk about the new documentary film about her, simply titled “Amanda Knox.”

Knox was a University of Washington exchange student studying in Italy when she was accused of killing her roommate Meredith Kercher in 2007. After an initial conviction, she was cleared last year.

Knox calls the documentary good journalism because it doesn’t focus solely on her. Filmmakers Rod Blackhurst and Brian McGinn interviewed Knox’s former boyfriend, Raffaele Sollecito, who was also accused in Kercher’s murder; a British tabloid journalist who covered the case; and Giuliani Magnini, the prosecutor.

The film will be released by Netflix on Friday.

Knox, now living in Seattle, said she wants to help others who have been accused, convicted and cleared, and that she is working to reestablish relationships with people close to her.

“I’m redeveloping,” she said, “this relationship with the world where I’m not being hunted down.”



ABC Breaking News | Latest News Videos