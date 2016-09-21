Wendy Red Star is the 2016 winner of the award, which comes with a cash prize of $15,000 and an exhibition at SAM.

The Seattle Art Museum has announced Wendy Red Star as the 2016 winner of the Betty Bowen Award — a no-strings-attached cash prize of $15,000, plus an exhibition at SAM beginning Nov. 10. Red Star, who lives in Portland, was raised on the Apsáalooke (Crow) reservation in Montana. She works with photography, fiber and prints to make nuanced work about portrayals of Native Americans. As her bio states, Red Star’s work can be “inquisitive, witty and unsettling.” Her “White Squaw” series, for example, plays with the “sexy Indian girl” stereotype using the framework of fashion-magazine covers, while “Thunder Up Above” sets Native-inflected costumes (worn by people whose faces are obscured) in outer space.

The Bowen Award was founded in 1977 in honor of journalist and art advocate Betty Bowen, who briefly worked for The Seattle Times. This year, special recognition awards ($2,500 each) went to sculptor/multimedia artist Dawn Cerney and artist/fashion designer Mark Mitchell.