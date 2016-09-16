Bellingham Lightcatcher exhibit features photos of marine invertebrates by Susan Middleton and opens Sept. 17. Two weeks later, “National Geographic’s 50 Greatest Photographs opens, also in the Lightcatcher.

They may not have spines, but the subjects of photographer Susan Middleton’s work have something else going for them: the look of creatures that can’t possibly be from our world.

“Spineless: Portraits of Marine Invertebrates,” which opens Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Lightcatcher building at Bellingham’s Whatcom Museum, comprises portraits of showy — and sometimes rarely seen — ocean dwellers such as the lion’s mane jellyfish, fragile file clam and a stubby little squid. She took many of the photos at the Friday Harbor Marine Lab on San Juan Island and positioned them against a white backdrop.

“Since I can only hint at the complexity, intricacy and mystery of what I photograph, I concentrate only on the creature by removing all visual distractions and any trace of context,” the San Francisco-based Middleton wrote in her artist’s statement. She received a Guggenheim fellowship in 2009 and is the former chair of the photography department at the California Academy of Sciences in San Francisco. She’ll talk about her work at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, in Old City Hall, 121 Prospect St. $5 suggested donation.

A photo by Middleton also will be part of another show at Lightcatcher, “National Geographic’s Fifty Greatest Photographs,” which opens Oct. 1. The images are accompanied by the stories behind the photos — text, video interviews and “near frames” that were shot just before and right after the image shown to the world.

The Lightcatcher, 250 Flora St., Bellingham, is open noon-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays; $5-$10 (360-778-8930 or whatcommuseum.org).