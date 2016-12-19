A review for glass fans: the art of David Huchthausen and the glowing grandeur of art deco glass, both at Museum of Glass in Tacoma.

The glass art of David Huchthausen is a 360-degree experience. If you look at it from only one angle, you aren’t really seeing it — just as you can’t see the inner workings of a glass marble unless you turn it in your hand.

Huchthausen has housed his studio in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood since 1989 and his work was evolved dramatically over the last 40-odd years, as “David Huchthausen: A Retrospective” at the Museum of Glass makes clear. His “Ritual Figurines” and “Ritual Totem” from the mid-1970s are striking Primitivist figures, while his “Fantasy Vessels” from later that decade combine classical form with psychedelic exuberance.

Huchthausen truly became Huchthausen, however, when he began working with cut, laminated and optically-polished glass. His two “Leitungs Scherben” pieces, from the 1980s, are his first step in that direction. The way they’re lit is as important as the shape they take. Projected light, penetrating their intricate “architectural glass” structures, casts luminous geometric images on their pedestals that are as enchanting as the pieces themselves.

EXHIBTION REVIEW “David Huchthausen: A Retrospective” (through Dec. 31) and “Art Deco: Glass from the Huchthausen Collection” (through August, 2017) 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays, noon-5 p.m. Sundays. Museum of Glass, 1801 Dock St., Tacoma; $5-$15 (866-468-7386 or museumofglass.org).

By the 1990s, Huchthausen was playing with glass-within-glass. Clear laminated or raggedly fractured blocks of glass contained colorful shards and shapes within. In “Recon,” a World War Two reconnaissance lens contributes to the Op Art wizardry of the piece.

Elsewhere, mirror and prismatic effects create eye-bending work. “Tholian Web” (2005) even seems to have a hologram housed within its sphere, revealing “depths” that are purely illusory.

Huchthausen is an avid collector as well as an artist, and “Art Deco: Glass from the Huchthausen Collection” is the marquee attraction at the Museum of Glass. MOG has published a handsome catalog for the show, which reveals that Huchthausen collects Bakelite jewelry, Hawaiian shirts and multiple other oddities, along with the glass art that’s the focus here.

Most of the work in “Art Deco” was created in France between the two world wars. In her catalog forward, MOG artistic director Susan Warner emphasizes how the serene beauty and playful spirit of these fragile vessels were created in a turbulent time. “Many of these designers,” she writes, “were swept up in the tumult of World Wars I and II. Many artists lost family members, some their own lives, and at least one was deported to a Nazi concentration camp and died there.”

Huchthausen’s collection, she notes, includes all the major glassmakers of the period except Maurice Marinot, who lost much of his inventory when his studio was destroyed by a bomb in 1944, making his work extremely rare. The sense of this work squeaking through such perils heightens the impact of the show.

Displayed in a vast array of glass cases, the pieces comprise a kind of wonderland of seductive design. Many of them sport stylized renderings of leaping fish, lumbering elephants, soaring birds, prancing female nudes and prowling or preening panthers. Floral fantasies, realistically depicted or semi-abstracted, abound. Colors range from glowing pink and yellow to aqua-turquoise and marine-blue. Patterns are both painted in powdered glass and embedded in the contours of the material itself.

While at the Museum of Glass, you’ll also want to check out “Into the Deep” (through August, 2017), a delightful group exhibit with a maritime theme, and “#BeTheCurator” (through Jan. 22), chosen by museum patrons from MOG’s permanent collection. In other words, give yourself time to linger.