The third annual Seattle Art Fair's dealer committee includes 2 local gallerists.

Practice your best wineglass grip: Seattle Art Fair will be back for a third year at WaMu Theater Aug. 3-6 for all your browsing/buying/people-watching needs.

Local gallerists on the 2017 dealer committee are James Harris and Greg Kucera; others are William Hathaway of L.A.’s Night Gallery and New Yorkers Lidia Andich of Gagosian Gallery, Robert Goff of David Zwirner and from Pace Gallery, Elizabeth Sullivan. Laura Fried will also return as artistic director leading “development of the fair’s curatorial vision and innovative programming, including on-site and off-site installations, talks, performances, and presentations at the fair,” according to SAF. Max Fishko continues as director.

Last year’s fair drew more than 18,000 visitors who came to see works from 84 exhibitors as well as an opening-night gala, a discussion with Carrie Brownstein and Kyle MacLachlan and walking tour performances. Local art groups presented satellite events the same weekend as the fair around the city as well. The fair was established in 2015 by Paul Allen.