Venues marking the month include Seattle Art Museum, Shoreline City Hall gallery and Jacob Lawrence Gallery.

February is Black History Month; here are some venues highlighting work of African-American artists:

‘AFTERMASH: Local Artists on African American Experience’

On show are works by Yadesa Bojia, Vincent Keele, Christen Mattix, Fiona McCargo, Kemba Opio, Brandon Roach and Woron Ta Tele. Local writer, editor and speaker Ijeoma Oluo will read from her work at the opening reception, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. “AFTERMASH: Local Artists on African American Experience” is on view until April 21 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Fridays at Shoreline City Hall Art Gallery, 17500 Midvale Ave. N., Shoreline (shorelinewa.gov).

‘Piga Picha Project’

Seattle nonprofit One Vibe Africa presents an exhibit of photographs depicting life in Kisumu, the third-largest port city in Kenya. “Piga Picha Project” is on view through Feb. 26 at the Seattle Art Museum, 1300 First Ave. Seattle; (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

‘Migration Series’

Also at SAM: A rare chance to see all of Jacob Lawrence’s “Migration Series,” which depicts the mass movement of African Americans from the rural South to the urban North that started during World War I. Seattle Times art critic Michael Upchurch describes what viewers can expect: “One powerful panel, showing a figure huddled and grieving beneath a skeletal tree from which an empty noose hangs, reads in its entirety: ‘There were lynchings.’ ” “Migration Series” is on view through April 23 at SAM. 1300 First Ave. Seattle; (206-654-3100 or seattleartmuseum.org).

‘Jacob Lawrence: The Legend of John Brown + Other Works’

To honor the centennial of Jacob Lawrence’s birthday, the University of Washington’s Jacob Lawrence Gallery exhibits works that highlight the artists as printmaker. Works include “The Legend of John Brown (1977),” a 22-part serigraph series depicting the life and contribution of the important abolitionist; etchings from “The Builder’s Suite (1996)”; and numerous stand-alone works including lithographs like “Artist in Studio (1994)” and “Man on Scaffold (1985).” “The Legend of John Brown + Other Works” is on view through March 4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Fridays and 1-5 p.m. Saturdays, at the Jacob Lawrence Gallery, University of Washington campus (jacoblawrencegallery.hotglue.me).

Onyx Fine Arts Collective: ‘Truth B Told’

This group show comprises work by nearly 50 artists of African descent, encompassing painting, photography, sculpture and other media, reflecting the personal and the political. The group exhibit features works by well-known names like Marita Dingus and Barbara Earl Thomas alongside emerging artists. “Truth B Told” is on view 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Fridays, noon- 6 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays through Feb. 18, King Street Station, third floor, 303 S. Jackson St., Seattle; free (206-722-0489 or onyxarts.org).