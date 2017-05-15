The show at the Nordic Heritage Museum in Ballard pulls together archival photos and promotional materials from the Finnish design company, all of which convey an outdoorsy simplicity, with modernist sophistication, writes reviewer Gayle Clemans.

Frankly, when I sent my college students to see the “Marimekko, With Love” exhibition at the Nordic Heritage Museum, I was fully expecting them to be amused by the groovy fabric patterns and dated fashion ads that effuse a wholesome hippy-chic lifestyle. After all, most of them were born long after the Finnish design company rose to international prominence in the 1960s.

But, no. Instead, I heard comments like, “The clothes give an effortless vibe” and “The ads look like photos a famous Instagrammer would post.” And it’s true: This faded, vintage, strolling-through-a-meadow-wearing-loose-dresses look is popular among millennials.

Still, there’s a decidedly period feel to this tight, vibrant exhibition. Marimekko is going strong today — expanding to sell home goods and accessories in addition to fabrics and dresses — but the exhibition focuses on the early decades, beginning in 1951 when it was founded by Armi Ratia as an extension of her husband Viljo’s textile- printing company.

EXHIBITION REVIEW ‘Marimekko, With Love’ Through July 9, Nordic Heritage Museum, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays; noon-4 p.m. Sundays, 3014 NW 67th St., Seattle; (206-789-5707 or nordicmuseum.org).

Organized by the Textile Museum of Canada and curated by Shauna McCabe, the show pulls together archival photos and promotional materials, including a delightful film, all of which convey an outdoorsy simplicity, with a dash of modernist sophistication.

Some of the earliest pieces might surprise those familiar with Marimekko’s signature graphic boldness. The floral, peasant-inspired blouses and aprons were in keeping with Ratia’s initial folksy-modern vision. The company name, in fact, combines an old Finnish word, “mekko,” for a little girl’s frock, with “Mari,” a traditional name for girls (and anagram for Armi).

The exhibition nicely highlights the many individual designers who were crucial in the company’s success, including Maija Isola, who designed the vivid, now-iconic poppy print, and Vuokko Nurmesniemi, who introduced the loose, geometric patterns and the Piccolo narrow stripes that became Marimekko trademarks.

Nature’s inspiration is abundantly present with prints inspired by fish scales, clouds, fruit and waves. But of course everything is stylized, exaggerated. Abstracting from life was also striking the art world during this time, with abstract expressionism giving way to color-field painting and pop art.

The textiles are like abstract paintings in their own right, not mere backdrops for the clothing. In fact, it’s almost the reverse. The shift dresses, unisex shirts and kimono-inspired shapes seem like vehicles for displaying color and pattern. Body-conscious clothes are nowhere to be seen, revealing a sense of liberation from conventional dress shapes.

The vivid clothes and swaths of fabric lure you from room to room. There are textile swatches everywhere: in vitrines, covering light fixtures, stretching across walls. Swatches aside, I would have liked to have seen even more about the creative and manufacturing processes: hand-drawn sketches, print screens, etc.

On the other hand, there’s an abundance of ephemera — nostalgia-inducing photos, ads, posters, and catalogs — mostly drawn from the collection of Janis and Helga Kravis, the founders of Karelia, the company that had sole Canadian rights to import Marimekko.

In the United States, the Massachusetts-based company Design Research was instrumental in Marimekko’s surging popularity. In 1960, Jackie Kennedy bought several dresses there, appearing in one for the cover of Sports Illustrated.

The appeal continues. Jonathan Sajda, the Nordic’s program manager, says that the exhibition has been one of the most popular he’s seen over the past several years. He also explains that hosting the show was a conscious tie-in to this year’s centenary celebration of Finland’s independence and a preview of the kinds of historical and forward-looking shows that will be part of the Nordic’s new building, opening next year.

By nodding to tradition while forging new territory, Marimekko helped establish Finland’s modern design style with its slightly folksy, colorfully abstract, and downright joyful sensibilities. We can still feel the love.