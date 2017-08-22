Works ranging from ceramics to tapestries by playful Danish designer on display at Nordic Heritage Museum.

If you’re looking for some momentary relief from our present national doldrums, “The Whimsical World of Bjørn Wiinblad” at the Nordic Heritage Museum might be the ticket. It’s a small, lighthearted show that feels almost custom-designed to neutralize politics-fueled anxieties.

Danish designer Wiinblad (1918-2006) collaborated with a variety of firms to produce ceramics, posters, tapestries and theater productions. His work has a goofy charm that borders on kitsch while playing in lively ways with imagery and pattern. It makes perfect sense that his gentle vision found its way into children’s books, playing cards, jigsaw puzzles and wrapping paper.

While most of the work in the show was made by craftspeople carrying out Wiinblad’s designs, a few come from his own hands. They include a quartet of paintings, hung at cockeyed angles on the wall, depicting “Four Corners of the World” as represented by four very different women.

Exhibition Review ‘The Whimsical World of Bjørn Wiinblad’ 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon-4 p.m. Sundays, through Nov. 5, Nordic Heritage Museum, 3014 N.W. 67th St., Seattle; $6-$8 (206-789-5707 or nordicmuseum.org).

“Vest” (“West”) smokes a pipe and cradles two parrots on her lap. “Syd” (“South”) wears a fruit-laden hat, Carmen Miranda-style, while holding a marmoset in her hands. “Øst” (“East”) and “Nord” (“North”) are flower-bedecked. They’re fun, but Wiinblad’s small sketches for a stage production of “The Tempest” are genuinely enchanting — especially his double portrait of Caliban and Ariel with its combination of grotesquerie (Caliban) and gorgeous color (Ariel).

The ceramics he designed for Rosenthal Porzellan AG in Germany are equally diverting, with his candleholders being the jauntiest items on show. Three take the form of riders on galloping horses, while one is a strangely big-bellied mermaid. His “Magic Flute” dinner plates and bowls are more subtle: pristine white porcelainware with narrative imagery from Mozart’s opera in finely detailed patterns around its edges, with excerpts from the opera’s libretto scrawled in gold glaze on its back.

Wiinblad’s tapestry designs impress, too, as they use wild color and topography-thick texture to create quasi-3-D portraits of otherworldly creatures. Handwoven by Fortunato Silverio of Portugal, they depict figures and scenes from myth and folklore, including a gigantic headshot of Scheherazade, the storyteller in “One Thousand and One Nights.”

Pride of place in the show is given to two sets of Nymølle plaques. These are coaster-sized copper-print faience collectibles (glazed ceramics that, in this case, resemble Delftware items). Each of the 12 pieces in each set depicts a young couple’s month-by-month progress from courtship to parenthood. January brings “Contact.” February brings a costume-ball “Masquerade.” “Conflict” arrives in April, while “Harmony” is restored in May. Pregnancy equals “Optimism” in November. With December comes the “Miracle” of a newborn child.

In aesthetic terms, “The Whimsical World of Bjørn Wiinblad” doesn’t rival the cutting-edge photography of “The Weather Diaries” or the oil-paint-and-sand-grit canvases of Ørnulf Opdahl (two Nordic Heritage Museum triumphs of the past five years). Wiinblad appears to be more of a pop-culture phenomenon: a lightweight, perhaps, but enjoyable, offering a moment of respite from the serious side of life.