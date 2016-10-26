Using a variety of mediums, eight Seattle artists created art with pumpkins for Halloween.

We’re in the heat of jack-o’-lantern season, so we asked Seattle artists to put their own spin on the classic decoration:

■ Matt Jones loves everything pumpkin. He is an abstract, expressionist painter and owner of Gasworks Gallery in Wallingford. Jones painted a pumpkin in white, blue and orange metallic paint and added the eyes, nose, mouth and ears of a Mr. Potato Head toy.

“I had originally intended just doing the fine art, and then I had a Mr. Potato. I took the nose and ears and eyes and put it on the pumpkin and thought that was comical,” Jones said.

■ Elizabeth Gahan is a professional painter and installation artist. She created her own jack-o’-lantern using corrugated plastic and vinyl. Each side of the pumpkin has a different jack-o’-lantern face. The mood changes as the pumpkin is turned around.

“I think the challenge was taking a simple design and fine-tuning it as I pieced it together,” Gahan said. “That took a little more customizing.”

■ Jade Highleyman is a multimedia artist who created a Frankenstein inspired jack-o’-lantern. She cut the pumpkin into thirds and sewed the pieces together with wire. Highleyman calls her creation a “frankenpumpkin” and hopes it does not come alive in the night.

“I wanted to do something that was like a traditional carving and taking the process and re-envisioning it,” Highleyman said.

■ Paulina Cholewinski is an illustrator, muralist and the project coordinator at Urban ArtWorks in Seattle. She created a rose decorated jack-o’-lantern and lit it up with an electric light bulb. Cholewinski peeled an orange pumpkin and used the peelings to form small roses that she placed inside chiseled holes of a white pumpkin. She then drilled holes into the white pumpkin to create light outlets.

“I used my love of botany and flowers for Halloween,” Cholewinski said. “It was actually really easy, and it looks really cool.”

■Liz Tran is a visual and large-scale installation artist. She used spray paint and acrylic paint on the most misshapen pumpkin she could find.

“I treated it like I do any other painting or sculpture, and I also wanted it to be creepy and ghostlike,” Tran said.

■ Carol Rashawnna Williams is a visual artist who focuses on the environment and social justice in her work. She used acrylic paint to paint a giant eye and the Seattle skyline as a parody of “The Walking Dead.”

“I had a conversation with my friend about the TV show ‘The Walking Dead,’ and later my daughter told me it was really scary, so I tried to do a spoof on that,” Rashawnna Williams said.

■ Barry Johnson works with paint, clay and video. He painted colorful faces with charcoal and acrylic paint onto his pumpkin. Johnson was inspired by doodles he did with his daughter of monsters and spiders. The design was originally on a mural that Johnson painted for UrbanArtworks.

“I literally just sit down and do them, and the funnest part of it is what comes to the top of my head as I’m doing it,” Johnson said.

■ Juliana Brandon works with colored pencils and performs puppet operas in Seattle. She created a colored-pencil drawing of an anatomical heart that represents the reincarnation of her heart. A few years ago Brandon experienced a heartbreak that caused her to stop making art. The following Halloween she was reinspired and began to create art again.

“I thought it would be fun to do a colored pencil drawing on a pumpkin because I don’t know if anyone has done that before,” Brandon said.