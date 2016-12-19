“Marimekko, with Love” will open March 10, 2017.

An exhibition of the history and fashions from famed Finnish design house Marimekko is coming to Seattle’s Nordic Heritage Museum next spring, the museum has announced.

Marimekko’s joyous prints and sunny colors jolted the fashion and textile world in the 1960s — even former first lady Jacqueline Kennedy had a few Marimekko dresses in her closet — creating a fandom that continues today. The firm founded in 1951 by designer Armi Ratia and her husband, Viljo, made its mark on not just fabric but paper goods, kitchenware and even shoes.

“Marimekko, with Love” will open March 10, 2017. It was organized by the Textile Museum of Canada in Toronto. More info: nordicmuseum.org.