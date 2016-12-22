Attention, last-minute shoppers! We offer a list of places to find gifts for art-lovers for the holidays — or for any occasion.

HOLIDAY ART

If you are looking to give the gift of art this season, or just in need of a lift during these waning dark days of winter, these area galleries can help you out:

Holiday Art Market

Kirkland Arts Center is hosting a show/sale of works by more than 50 local artists and craftspeople. The sale features ceramics, prints, paintings, cards, jewelry and more. Holiday Art Market is open from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday (Dec. 22-24) of this week at Kirkland Art Center Gallery, 620 Market Street, Kirkland; free (kirklandartscenter.org).

‘Winter Show of Small Works’

Also on the Eastside: A group show of small works by artists from around the country at Parklane Gallery. The gallery also has a table featuring holiday gifts for under $100 which includes paintings, photographs, sculpture, jewelry and digital art. The show runs through Jan. 1 (gallery hours are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, noon- 8 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays) at 130 Park Lane, Kirkland (425-827-1462 or parklanegallery.org).

‘Fine Art in the Season of Light’

A variety of offerings including blown glass by Robert Adamson, jewelry by Tammi Sloan, oil paintings by Bruce Morrow and mixed-media works by Kathleen Otley make up this group show of works by the gallery’s artists. “Fine Art in the Season of Light” is up through Jan. 2 at Rob Schouten Gallery, 765 Wonn Road, No. C103, Greenbank on Whidbey Island (robschoutengallery.com).

‘Treasures of the Island’

Also at Greenbank Farm on Whidbey: A group exhibit of works by Northwest artists includes jewelry and tapestry hangings by Windwalker Taibi, hand-spun yarn bowls by Mary Jo Oxrieder, glass bowls by Dale Reiger and pottery by Roger Cocke. “Treasures of the Island” is on view through Dec. 31 at Raven Rocks Gallery, 765 Wonn Road, No. C101, Greenbank (ravenrocksgallery.com).