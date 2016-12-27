“Coast to Cascades: C.C. McKim’s Impressionist Vision” at Tacoma Art Museum explores a chapter in Pacific Northwest art history that most folks aren’t aware existed.

When you think about Impressionism, images of Mount Hood, the Columbia River Gorge and the Oregon coast don’t come readily to mind. Degas ballerinas and Monet haystacks are more the ticket.

But look at C.C. McKim’s startlingly different takes on Cannon Beach’s Haystack Rock without glancing at their labels, and you may find yourself wondering if Monet had a West Coast phase you somehow never heard about.

“Coast to Cascades: C.C. McKim’s Impressionist Vision” at Tacoma Art Museum explores a chapter in Pacific Northwest art history that most folks aren’t aware existed. Curator Margaret E. Bullock, in both the exhibition and the catalog created for it, fills in the blanks.

EXHIBITION REVIEW ‘Coast to Cascades: C.C. McKim’s Impressionist Vision’ 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Free First Thursdays, through March 26. Tacoma Art Museum, 1701 Pacific Ave., Tacoma; $13-$15 (253-272-4258 or tacomaartmuseum.org).

McKim (1862-1939) was a late bloomer. He spent much of his adulthood as a partner in a fruit and confectionary business in Portland, Maine. Only in 1904, at 42, did he become a professional artist. His move to Portland, Ore., came late too, in 1910. But once there, he not only flourished as an artist but was a key figure in shaping the city’s art scene, notably as co-founder the Society of Oregon Artists.

While “Impressionist” covers the general gamut of his work, there are idiosyncrasies to it that don’t conform to the label. His paintings reflect the varied atmospheric conditions of Oregonian mountains, river courses and coastlines. If the light is sharp, the paint is sharp. If the day is hazy, McKim finds every misty color at play in both his foregrounds and vanishing points. In “Mount Hood from a Marsh” (circa 1915), for instance, the peak is a ghostly apparition, while in “Mount Hood from Bull Run Lake” (1921), the mountain’s sunset-lit, skyward thrust is crisply outlined.

Sometimes McKim will combine sharp/vague dynamics in a single painting. In a rare urban scene, “Winslow B. Ayer House” (circa 1915), the staid brick mansion, tidily depicted, is half obscured by street trees’ hectic leaf smears. Human order and disheveled foliage combine in a charming way.

McKim is also canny on the gulf and tension between vertical thrusts in nature (rising trees, soaring cliffs) and horizontal spreads (shorelines, spits, ridgetops). Sometimes vertical and horizontal are intricately mixed in scenes of woodland streams, or ocean crags and surf.

The character-changing powers of color over landscape and seascape are a constant factor, too, especially in his three paintings of Haystack Rock and in two large Columbia Gorge scenes from the late 1920s. “Up the Columbia” is a symphony of glowing pinks and blues, as sky, clouds, river, islands and cliffs mirror one another. “Columbia River” tells a different story with its marked distinctions between dun-green land and gauzy gray sky and water on an overcast day.

“Sand Dunes” (late 1920s) is the most experimental piece in the show, and scarcely fits the Impressionist label. It’s an oil-on-canvas that feels more like a watercolor or line drawing. Its dune ridges are outlined in a red the color of dried blood; its salt-dried underbrush is strangely diaphanous. There’s a hint of a new direction here that McKim didn’t have time to follow.

The museum’s catalog gives good background on McKim, to the extent that that’s possible. He never married, left no heirs and apparently had lost contact with his family in Maine by the time he died. There’s a mystery to the man — and, in the paintings themselves, a grand yet gentle revelation.