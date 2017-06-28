Here’s an advance peek at “Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors,” the hotly anticipated exhibition that opens Friday, June 30, at Seattle Art Museum. The exhibit spans more than 6 decades of the Japanese artist’s groundbreaking, influential work.

“Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors,” the hot-ticket blockbuster show at the Seattle Art Museum, will open Friday (June 30) — to those lucky enough to have scored tickets. The show, which celebrates Japanese artist Kusama’s wide-ranging career, doesn’t close unti Sept. 10 but is already sold out.

Those with flexible schedules who show up at SAM each day of the show have a chance to get in, thanks to a very limited supply of day-of tickets.

While in the exhibition, visitors will briefly be able to enter four of Kusama’s famous “Infinity Mirror” rooms, mirror-lined spaces that seem to endlessly reflect lights and sculptures.

An all-white living room, “The Obliteration Room,” turns visitors briefly into artists. They can place multicolored dot stickers anywhere in the piece with the aim of covering the entire room with dots, Kusama’s favorite motif.

“Mirrors” also includes more than five dozen works from Kusama’s 65-year career, including sculptures, drawings and large-scale paintings.

For a review of the exhibition, go to seattletimes.com on Thursday, and watch for it in print on Friday. More info: seattleartmuseum.org.