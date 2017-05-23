Tickets for "Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors" go on sale to the public on May 30; be prepared, as they'll go fast.

If you’re a Seattle Art Museum member, you already know that tickets for the hotly anticipated “Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors,” opening June 30, are hard to get. A message on SAM’s site devoted to the Kusama show stated on Monday that “due to high volume, our ticketing system may be unavailable,” and tickets aren’t even on sale to the public — yet.

That happens at 10 a.m.Tuesday, May 30, and here are some things you need to know. You can find more info at the site.

–Tickets cost $24.95-$34.95 and will be sold as timed tickets only.

–Visitors should expect to spend one to two hours at the exhibit, and also expect lines at each of the five “infinity rooms” that will be installed at SAM, according to the museum. The exhibit also encompasses more than 60 works on paper, sculptures, and large-scale paintings Kusama created from the 1950s to the present.

–Ticketholders can visit each room for about 20-30 seconds, at Kusama’s request, and visitors might be asked to visit the rooms two at a time to make sure everyone who bought tickets gets to see all the rooms.

–Museum hours for the duration of the exhibit (June 30-Sept. 10) are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays, (only SAM members admitted 4-9 p.m. Mondays beginning July 10); 10 a.m.-5 p.m.Wednesdays; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thursdays-Fridays (until 5 p.m. Friday, June 30) and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays. The museum will be closed Independence Day but open Labor Day.

Why the fuss? For almost seven decades, Kusama has been a writer, sculptor, painter, filmmaker, war protester and fashion influencer best-known for those infinity rooms, in which she lines small rooms with mirrors, then adds things like hanging lights or giant pumpkins or other intriguing visuals, and invites the visitor to walk in and immerse herself in infinite space.

Simply, the Japan-born Kusama is one of the most interesting artists around, and her 65-year career is dotted with milestones, including influencing the work of Andy Warhol and Yoko Ono; the first woman to represent Japan at the Venice Biennale in 1993; and ranking as the most popular artist in the world in 2014. She was part of the art-happening scene, too, and one event in 1969, called “Grand Orgy to Awaken the Dead at the MoMA,” used eight performers who stripped and then posed in the Museum of Modern Art’s sculpture courtyard.

Kusama now lives in Japan, but had a short-lived connection to Seattle. She showed work here at the Zoe Dusanne Gallery in 1957 and lived in the city for a bit, before moving to New York. After SAM, “Infinity Mirrors” will travel to the new Broad Museum in Los Angeles as well as museums in Toronto and Cleveland.