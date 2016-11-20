Have some hard-to-shop-for folks on your gift list? Pieces from regional artists are the perfect solution. Here’s a list of holiday fairs around Puget Sound.

Yulefest

SUN Nordic holiday celebration with traditional Scandinavian food, drinks, desserts, musical performances, holiday gifts from 80 vendors, Santa visits and craft activities for kids. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Nordic Heritage Museum, 3014 N.W. 67th St., Seattle, $5, ages 12 and younger free (nordicmuseum.org/yulefest).

Duwamish Native Holiday Gift Fair

NOV. 25-27 Arts and crafts by Native artists, food available. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 25-27. Duwamish Longhouse & Cultural Center, 4705 W. Marginal Way S.W., Seattle, free (duwamishtribe.org).

Holiday Art Market

NOV. 26-Dec. 24 Works by local artists and craftspeople. Open house with live music, art activities and food and drink. 11-6 p.m. Dec. 3. Kirkland Arts Center, 620 Market St., Kirkland; free (kirklandartscenter.org).

Seasonal Sundays

NOV. 27-DEC. 18 Every Sunday, local music performances and art activities in the Glasshouse. Noon-2:30 p.m. Sundays. Chihuly Garden and Glass, 305 Harrison St., Seattle, $14-$22 (206-753-4940 or chihulygardenandglass.com).

Hilltop Holiday Craft Show

NOV. 30-DEC. 3 A craft show featuring handcrafted items from over 65 selected Northwest artists. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 30 through Dec. 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 3. Northwest Art Center, 9825 N.E. 24th St., Bellevue, free (bellevuehilltopholidaycraftshow.com).

“Gifts of Northwest Light”

DEC. 2 Oil paintings by Millard “Mick” Davidson. Artist reception and evening of art and food. 5-7 p.m. Dec. 2. Bainbridge Performing Arts Center, 200 Madison Ave. N., Bainbridge Island, (206-842-8569 or bainbridgeperformingarts.org).

Kent Commons Holiday Bazaar

DEC. 2-3 Arts and crafts by 100, vendors, jewelry, candles, soaps, pet novelties, photography, stained glass, mosaics; musical performances, food trucks. 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. Dec. 2, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3. Kent Commons, 525 Fourth Ave. N., Kent, free (253-856-5025 or kentwa.gov/KentCommonsHolidayBazaar.

Holiday Art Sale and Open House

DEC. 2-4 Holiday art sale and studio open house with artists Reid Ozaki, Cheryl deGroot, Lynn DiNino, Dick Weiss, Loren Lukens and Brothersware showing jewelry, pottery and wearable art. Preview party, 2-4 p.m. Dec. 2, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3-4. Brace Point Pottery, 4208 S.W. 100th St., Seattle, free (206-935-6740 or lorenlukens.com).

Bainbridge Island Studio Winter Tour

DEC. 2-4 Self-guided tour of artist’s studios located throughout Bainbridge Island. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 2-4. Bainbridge Island Chamber of Commerce, 509 Winslow Way E., Bainbridge, free (206-842-3700 or bistudiotour.com).

Christmas in the Country

DEC. 2-4 A self-guided tour of historic cottages, farms, hand-built homes and nonprofit venues with food and music. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 2-3, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 4. Bainbridge Island; free (christmasinthecountry.info).

North End Arts Tour

DEC. 2-4 A self-guided tour of six artists studios located throughout North Seattle. 5-8 p.m. Dec. 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 3-4. North Seattle, N.E. 125th Street and 15th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, free (neatseattle.com).

Seward Park Clay Studio Holiday Show

DEC. 2-24 A sale of work by more than 60 Northwest ceramic artists. Preview party, 6:30 p.m. Dec. 2. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec 3-24. Late night shopping until 9 p.m., Dec. 7 and Dec. 15. Seward Park Clay Studio, 5900 Lake Washington Blvd. S., Seattle; free (sewardparkart.org).

Celebrate the Season

DEC. 3 Arts and craft vendors, Santa, holiday music, wreath making demo. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3. Sky Nursery, 18528 Aurora Ave. N., Shoreline, (206-546-4851 or skynursery.com).

Drawing Jam

DEC. 3 A celebration of music, art and creativity with live models, music, open studios and art activities. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 3. Gage Academy of Art, 1501 10th Ave. E., Seattle, $12 (206-323-4243 or gageacademy.org).

DIY Holiday Fair

DEC. 3 Local record, tape, and CD labels, printing/small press and more. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3. The Vera Project, 305 Harrison Street, Northwest Rooms, Seattle Center, Seattle, free (206-956-8372 or theveraproject.org).

MEOW Holiday Craft Bazaar

DEC. 3 Arts and crafts including seasonal décor, pet items, apparel, toys, proceeds benefit MEOW Cat Rescue. Noon-5 p.m. noon Saturday. Northlake Unitarian Universalist Church, 308 Fourth Ave. S., Kirkland, (425-822-0171 or northlake.kirkland.uua.org).

Moshier Holiday Pottery Sale

DEC. 3 A sale of works by potters at the Moshier Community Art Center. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 3. 430 S. 156th St., Burien, free (206-988-3700 or burienwa.gov).

PNA Winter Festival & Crafts Fair

DEC. 3-4 Arts and crafts by 115 vendors, entertainment, treats; benefits PNA’s nonprofit programs. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. 10 a.m. Dec. 3-4. Phinney Neighborhood Center, 6532 Phinney Ave. N., Seattle, $2-$4 (206-783-2244 or phinneycenter.org).

Soulumination’s Artists’ Sale

DEC. 3-4 Arts and crafts by 35 local artists. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 3-4. Soulumination, 5201 11th Ave. N.W., Seattle, free (soulumination.org/home.html).

Urban Craft Uprising 2016 Winter Show

DEC. 3-4 More than 150 vendors selling craft, art and design. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3-4. Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St., Seattle, free (urbancraftuprising.com).

Vashon Island Art Studio Tour

DEC. 3-4, 10-11 A free, self-guided event featuring more than 80 artists at 34 studios. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3-4 and 10-11. Vashon Island Chamber of Commerce, 17141 Vashon Hwy S.W., Vashon Island, free (vashonislandartstudiotour.com).

Gifts of the Season: Members’ Holiday Show

DEC. 4 Artists’ reception, 2-5 p.m. Dec. 4. Gallery North, 401 Main St., Edmonds, free (425-774-0946 or gallerynorthedmonds.com).

Holiday Arts and Crafts Gift Show and Sale

DEC. 9-10 Jewelry, hats, paintings by local artists. Preview show with refreshments, 6-8 p.m. Dec. 9, sale 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 10. Westside Unitarian Universalist Congregation Social Hall, 7141 California Ave. S.W., Seattle, free (wsuu.org).

Art Under $100

DEC. 10 A show and sale of art for under $100. 2-8 p.m. Dec. 10. Seattle Design Center, 5701 Sixth Ave. S., Seattle, free (southparkarts.org).

Holiday Fair

DEC. 10 A sale of jewelry, knitwear, hats, journals, lampshades and needlepoint from local Seattle artisans. Noon-4 p.m. Dec. 10. Peddler Brewing Company, 1514 N.W. Leary Way, Seattle, free (peddlerbrewing.com).

Seattle Samplin Artists’ Studio Tour

DEC. 10-11 A self-guided studio tour of artists’ studios located throughout Seattle. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 10-11. Blowing Sands Glass Studio, 5805 14th Ave. NW, Seattle, free (seattlesampling.com).

Renegade Craft Fair

DEC. 17-18 Indie-craft goods, DIY workshops and more. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 17-18. Hangar 30 — Magnuson Park, 6310 N.E. 74th St., Seattle, free (renegadecraft.com).

Holiday Bazaar

DEC. 18 Handmade gifts, art and live entertainment. Noon Dec. 18. Blue Moon Tavern, 712 N.E. 45th St., Seattle, free (206-675-9116 or facebook.com/events/371306529868702).

Galleries

Harris Harvey Gallery

DEC. 1-30 “Winter’s Offering” An exhibition featuring works by 27 regional artists in a variety of styles and media including painting, photography, printmaking, and mixed media. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1915 First Ave., Seattle (206-443-3315 or harrisharveygallery.com).

The Island Gallery

ENDS NOV. 30 “Holiday House.” A show and sale of contemporary furniture pieces, glassware, vases, ornaments, ceramics and more. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, 400 Winslow Way E., #120, Bainbridge Island (206-780-9500 or theislandgallery.net).

Kobo (at Higo)

ENDS DEC. 30 Simple Cup Invitational Show. 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 604 S. Jackson St., Seattle (206-381-3000 or koboseattle.com).

Schack Art Center

ENDS DEC. 24 Holiday Exhibit: “Pressing On” Print media by members of Seattle Print Arts along with pottery, glass, and wood works for gift giving. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, noon-5 p.m., 2921 Hoyt Ave., Everett (425-259-5050 or schack.org).

MIVAL Gallery (Mercer Island Visual Arts League)

ENDS DEC. 16 2016 MIVAL Holiday Show. Noon-6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Noon-4 p.m. Sunday, 2836 78th Ave. S.E., Mercer Island (206-619-6276 or mival.org).

Parklane Gallery

ENDS JAN. 1 “Winter Show of Small Works.” Artist reception and Kirkland Art Walk, 5-8 p.m. Dec. 9. 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 130 Park Lane, Kirkland (425-827-1462 or parklanegallery.org).